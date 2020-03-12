Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ellie Gould was murdered by her ex-boyfriend at her home

Calls for compulsory self-defence lessons in schools following the murder of teenager Ellie Gould have been debated in parliament.

Ellie, 17, was murdered at her home in Calne, Wiltshire, by Thomas Griffiths.

Her friends have since begun a campaign, supported by James Gray MP, for self-defence to be taught in PE.

A minister ruled out compulsory lessons, but agreed to issue guidance and ask all heads to consider if self-defence was "right for their schools".

During the debate Mr Gray said Ellie's friends believed self-defence was as important as swimming and road safety lessons.

He said: "We want young people to be leaving school with some kind of understanding how they can conduct themselves in the dangerous world which they will find when they leave school."

Junior education minister, Vicky Ford MP said road safety and swimming were compulsory because the "balance of risk" was different.

She also said schools needed to consider pupils' "age and maturity", so they understood it could only be used in an emergency.

She added: "We will work with the Association for PE, Sport England, and the sector to make sure that new, clear guidance is available to schools on how to make safe and effective provision where a school is considering to add this to their teaching.

"We will look to develop this guidance this year to sit alongside other work we're doing on supporting schools to offer a wider range of development activities to all their pupils."

The issue of healthy relationships, coercive control was also raised by the Wiltshire MP.

Ms Ford confirmed that from September age appropriate relationships education will become compulsory.