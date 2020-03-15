Man charged with Swindon hit-and-run attempted murder
- 15 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged hit-and-run in Swindon, police said.
A 26-year-old man was hit by a car outside the Dolphin pub on Rodbourne Road at about 15:30 GMT on Friday.
He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
Mohammed Shajeed Ali, 20, of Warneford Close, Toothill, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday.