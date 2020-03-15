Wiltshire

Man charged with Swindon hit-and-run attempted murder

Dolphin Hotel, Swindon Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was hit by a car outside the Dolphin pub

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged hit-and-run in Swindon, police said.

A 26-year-old man was hit by a car outside the Dolphin pub on Rodbourne Road at about 15:30 GMT on Friday.

He was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Mohammed Shajeed Ali, 20, of Warneford Close, Toothill, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

