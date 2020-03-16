Image copyright Kelly Baverstock Image caption Tanisha Baverstock died at Bristol Children's Hospital on 30 January 2019

A 13-year-old girl who died suddenly from cancer was at first told she had a chest infection, an inquest has heard.

Tanisha Baverstock, from Calne, had a persistent cough, breathlessness and weight loss when her mother took her to see her GP just over a year ago.

The doctor diagnosed a chest infection and sent Tanisha for a blood test which revealed "something in her blood".

Further tests then showed "a change in her lungs" and on 30 January Tanisha died at Bristol Children's Hospital.

Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court heard Tanisha's mother, Kelly, had taken her to see GP Dr Martin Allen at Salisbury Medical Practice on 31 December 2018.

The court heard there was a dispute as to whether he had told her the blood test was urgent and a follow-up telephone call was planned.

Image copyright Kelly Baverstock Image caption Tanisha began struggling to breathe while at the hospital

Despite calling Ms Baverstock several times, he was unable to contact her. It later emerged the surgery did not have her correct details.

Tanisha's symptoms continued and she developed a lump in her neck before an outpatient appointment at Salisbury District Hospital on 29 January last year.

While at the hospital Tanisha began struggling to breathe.

'Changes in lungs'

Kelly Baverstock said: "At this point I was really concerned about her. The doctor said it was viral. When I mentioned the blood test, he said it wasn't anything to worry about. I will not forget those words until the day I die."

An X-ray showed "changes in her lungs" and the hospital wanted to see Tanisha in four weeks.

But the following day a doctor rang Ms Baverstock to say there was something "very nasty on her lungs".

On 30 January 2019, Ms Baverstock drove Tanisha to Bristol Children's Hospital where she died less than 24 hours later.

Ms Baverstock told the inquest: "They said the next 48 hours would be quite crucial.

"If I had known my daughter was going to die, I would have had chance to say goodbye - that was taken away from me."

The inquest continues.