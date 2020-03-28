Doorbell camera owners urged to register with police
- 28 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Residents with doorbell cameras or CCTV at their homes are being urged to register them with the police.
A database of private cameras across Swindon is being set up in a bid to speed up Wiltshire Police's search for footage of crimes and incidents.
Swindon Borough councillor Rahul Tarar said: "This isn't about surveillance, this is about helping the police with information."
It is thought it will be the first dedicated database in the UK.