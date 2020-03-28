Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Engineers had to build a road through metre-deep water so heavy machinery could access the site

A railway line that was hit by a landslip during flooding has re-opened three days early.

The landslip on the Salisbury-to-Romsey line, on 18 February, left a 20m (66ft) section of track unsupported.

Network Rail said engineers had worked "24/7 to secure the line" and reopen it for "key workers needing to travel" and "critical freight deliveries".

Services on Great Western Rail (GWR) are now running hourly and are due to run twice and hour from Sunday.

South Western Railway services are expected to start on the line on Monday.