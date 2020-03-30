A 32 year-old man has denied deliberately breathing on police officers then telling them he might have coronavirus.

Mathew Brown appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court earlier to face three charges of assault by beating.

The charges stem from an incident on Friday after Brown was arrested for breaching a restraining order.

He admitted the breach, and is due to stand trial for the assaults at Swindon Crown Court on 27 July.

Mr Brown, of Ermin Street, Stratton St Margaret, is accused of blowing in the faces of the officers after he was taken into custody at Gablecross Police Station in Swindon.

The three officers involved were PC Swanborough, PC Myers and PC Thompson.

Mr Brown pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was remanded in custody.

Other cases have been reported over the weekend involving emergency service workers allegedly being assaulted.

In one case an ambulance worker in Stroud was deliberately coughed at and there were further alleged attacks against police officers in Bridgwater and Bath.

Last week the Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill QC warned the "full force of the law" would be directed at people who deliberately coughed on emergency workers.