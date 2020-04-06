Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Axford area near Marlborough on Saturday at 17:30 BST

Four men have been arrested after shots from an air rifle were allegedly fired from a car window.

Police were called to the Axford area near Marlborough on Saturday at 17:30 BST, where an air rifle and cannabis were found in the boot of an Audi A4

The men, aged 29 and 35, and two aged 37, have been arrested on suspicion of having an air weapon in a public place and possession of a class B drug.

The four were also fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

They have since been released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out, Wiltshire Police said.

Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: "Here in Wiltshire, officers are very much focusing on engagement and encouragement - enforcement is always our last option and on this occasion, officers did the right thing by issuing Fixed Penalty Notices.

"This was clearly an incident where enforcement was needed and I fully support their decision."

"I fear they will not be the last, as over the weekend I have been disappointed to hear of a number of significant incidents in our county and I am aware of a dramatic increase in Covid-19-related calls to our Crime and Communication Centre," he added.