Image copyright Google Image caption Cooper was taken to Melksham police station where he spat at officers

A man who spat at a custody detention officer has been jailed for 13 weeks.

Peter Cooper, 36, was arrested on Saturday evening after officers were called to a disorder incident at Westleigh, Warminster.

While he was in custody he made threats to kill a detention officer and spat through a cell hatch several times during welfare checks.

Cooper, of Westleigh, pleaded guilty to two charges at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday and was jailed.

He was accused of assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

'Extremely upset'

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: "This behaviour is absolutely disgusting at any time, but given the current situation when everyone's anxieties are heightened, it is despicable.

"His actions have left the detention officer feeling shocked, angry, extremely upset and anxious about their own health, and the health of their family.

"He has now been left with no other option but to self-isolate due to concerns Cooper may have had coronavirus."

Police and crime commissioner Angus Macpherson added: "I am pleased the court has seen fit to issue Cooper with a custodial sentence

"This was a deliberate attack with the intention of causing distress and upset to the detention officer and this behaviour is unacceptable."