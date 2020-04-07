A man has been killed in a crash on the M4 motorway in Wiltshire.

Wiltshire Police said the car crashed in the early hours of Tuesday, between junctions 14 and 15, the turnings for Hungerford and Swindon East.

A female passenger was taken to the Great Western Hospital in Swindon with minor injuries.

The held-up traffic has been allowed to pass through, but the motorway is closed in both directions and is likely to remain shut for some time.