Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption A total of 120,000 discs are being installed along the ridge of Long Knoll in Wiltshire

An artist is transforming a hill into a shimmering "ribbon of light" using 120,000 old CDs in tribute to the NHS.

The installation of discs is being created by Bruce Munro along the ridge of Long Knoll in Wiltshire.

In 2013, the artist transformed the chalk hill into a giant illuminated breast for a UK cancer charity and in 2009 he created an "inland sea" in a nearby field using 600,000 old CDs.

Image copyright Bruce Munro Image caption Artist Bruce Munro thinks it will take around three to four months to complete the "light catching" installation

Image copyright Bruce Munro Image caption The 1,650m long installation is a "tribute to the hard work and dedication of our NHS workers and volunteers"

The 1,650m long light reflecting ribbon, which runs alongside a public footpath, is a "tribute to the hard work and dedication of our NHS workers and volunteers".

Mr Munro said he came up with the idea while walking on the knoll three weeks ago.

"I felt so useless sitting here listening to all those NHS people putting their lives on the line," he said.

"On the walk I do everyday, I was looking at the fence and thought I could create something to raise people's spirits."

Mr Munro and his two daughters have been carrying bags of CDs up one of the "highest points in Wiltshire" to tie discs to the wire fence over the last week.

Image copyright Bruce Munro Image caption Once complete, the Ribbon of Light is expected to remain in place for a year

The artist thinks it will take around three to four months to complete.

"We've got about 4,000 installed and we've just had 6,000 delivered but there's still a long way to go," he said.

"But I'm hoping it will provide a bit of joy and a bit of light."

Once finished, the Ribbon of Light is expected to remain in place for a year.

Along with an appeal for thousands of unwanted CDs and DVDs, the artist is also asking for donations to support NHS charities.