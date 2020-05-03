Catapult fired at police dog Elvis in car theft chase
- 3 May 2020
A police dog was hit by a catapult as officers went after suspected car thieves in Wiltshire.
The dog, called dog Elvis, was struck as a man and a woman tried to escape while abandoning a Land Rover Discovery in Amesbury.
Police said the incident happened in Stonehenge Road at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.
A 33-year-old man remains in custody and a woman, aged 21, has been released pending further investigations.