Image copyright Google Image caption Police gave chase to the Land Rover along Stonehenge Road in Amesbury

A police dog was hit by a catapult as officers went after suspected car thieves in Wiltshire.

The dog, called dog Elvis, was struck as a man and a woman tried to escape while abandoning a Land Rover Discovery in Amesbury.

Police said the incident happened in Stonehenge Road at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.

A 33-year-old man remains in custody and a woman, aged 21, has been released pending further investigations.