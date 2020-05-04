Man charged over officers and police dog assault

Image copyright Wiltshire Police Image caption Both officers and the police dog called Elvis have since returned to duty

A man has been charged after two officers were assaulted and a police dog fired at with a catapult.

The assault happened at about 10:00 BST in Amesbury on Saturday, Wiltshire Police said.

Mark Day, 33, of Moot Close, Downton, has been charged with two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Mr Day is due before Basingstoke Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with:

Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

Driving whilst disqualified

Aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving

Failing to provide a specimen for analysis as a vehicle driver

Failing to stop a vehicle when required to do so by an officer

Using a vehicle on a public place without insurance

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent has been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

Both officers and the police dog called Elvis were not seriously hurt and have since returned to duty.