Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The winning ticket was bought in Swindon in November

A £1m Lotto winner has missed out on their prize after failing to come forward in time.

The winning ticket was from the draw on 9 November but the deadline to claim it passed at midnight on Thursday.

The ticket, which was bought in Swindon, matched five main numbers and the bonus ball.

Unclaimed prize money, plus any interest, goes to charities chosen by the National Lottery.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

"In the current situation and to avoid this unfortunate situation happening again, we're urging all National Lottery players to play and check their tickets online."

Playing online or using the app means players receive an email if they win.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.