The Japanese company builds 160,000 Honda Civics a year in Swindon

Honda has said it will restart production at its UK car plant next month.

The company told employees and suppliers that work would resume in Swindon in the first week of June after stopping production due to the lockdown.

Honda said it would implement "measures to mitigate risks and provide a Covid-secure site".

The plant is due to close for good in July 2021 with the loss of 3,500 jobs.

The site closure decision was made due to global changes in the car industry and the need to launch electric vehicles.

Referring to the restart of production, the Honda spokesman added: "Associate welfare and safety remains Honda's top priority.

"We continue to work closely with union and employee representatives to review and test our proposed safety measures in advance of production resuming.

"We will also regularly review our measures after the plant has reopened to take account of evolving government advice and best practice."