Image copyright Samantha Turner Image caption Rueben, eight and Darren, 10, have been "much happier" since being able to use the field

A school has opened its field and woodlands for use by local families in flats or with no outdoor space.

Goddard Park Community Primary School is allowing residents with no access to nature to book hour-long slots on the site to play football, climb trees and run free.

One parent, Samantha Turner, 33, says her boys have been "much happier" since being able to use the field.

Head teacher Mike Welsh said: "We've been so happy to help people."

'Love being back'

Ms Turner lives in a third-floor flat in the town centre with her two boys, Darren, 10, and Rueben, eight.

She said: "We have no outdoor space and have nowhere to go where they can run and play, so the school site has been a godsend.

"The boys love the trees, but they also love just being back at school, seeing teachers in the distance and their old classrooms.

"Last time, my youngest asked if he could stay and do some work."

Image copyright XXXXXXX Image caption Head teacher Mr Welsh said families had been "climbing trees and playing football"

Safe play space

Carmen Franklin, head of safeguarding at the school, played a key role in coming up with the idea.

She said: "We were becoming concerned about the lack of outdoor space and the effect this might have on the mental health of adults and children.

"We thought that if we could open the field, families would have a safe space to play in away from other people."

The large school field and woodland, planted 20 years ago, is open on school days from 9:00 BST to 16:00.

To ensure social distancing, families are buzzed into the school and then taken to the field entrance by a teacher.

Mr Welsh said families had been "climbing trees and playing football".

"We've set up a scavenger hunt too, with kids asked to find items such as a stone or bird's feather," he added.

"We hope it makes the children and adults feel better."