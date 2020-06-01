Murder arrest over women's deaths in Salisbury
- 1 June 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died at a property in Salisbury.
When Wiltshire Police officers arrived at the address in Wessex Road at 14:45 BST one of the women was dead while the second was seriously injured.
She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene a short time later, police said.
A man in his 30s is in custody in Melksham.
Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant said there was likely to be "a significant police presence in this area for a number of days".