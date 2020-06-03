Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nikoletta Zdun, 18, and Aneta Zdun, 40, died at a home in Wessex Road on Monday

A man has been charged with murdering his wife and daughter.

Nikoletta Zdun, 18, and Aneta Zdun, 40, died at a home in Wessex Road, Salisbury, on Monday afternoon.

Marcin Zdun, 39, of Wessex Road, is due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates later charged with their murders.

Det Ch Insp Darren Hannant from Wiltshire Police said there was likely to be "a significant police presence in this area as a result".

The force previously said it received a call from a member of the public at 14:45 BST on Monday following concerns for people in a house.

Officers went to the property and found the body of one woman.

Another woman was found seriously injured and died a short time later at the scene.