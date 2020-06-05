Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nikoleta and Aneta Zdun died at a home in Wessex Road on Monday

A 39-year-old man accused of murdering his wife and daughter at their home is to stand trial in November.

Aneta Zdun, 40, and Nikoleta Zdun, 18, were pronounced dead at a house in Wessex Road, Salisbury, on Monday afternoon.

Marcin Zdun, of Wessex Road, appeared at Winchester Crown Court and was remanded in custody.

His trial has been set to start on 30 November with a pre-trial hearing on 20 July.

Wiltshire Police were called to Wessex Road at 14:45 BST on Monday, following concerns for the occupants of a house.

Officers went to the property and discovered the body of one woman.

Another woman was found seriously injured and was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Floral tributes have been laid at the scene

In a statement issued after the court hearing, Mrs Zdun's employer Wessex Care paid tribute to her as a "beloved colleague and friend".

The Salisbury-based company said she was a "well-loved and well-known" member of staff who worked in the community team.

"Those of you who knew Aneta personally and professionally will know what a warm, kind and caring individual she was," a spokeswoman said.

An online fundraising campaign to repatriate the bodies of Mrs Zdun and her daughter to Poland has nearly reached its target of 15,000€ (£13,500).