A man who was shot by police has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

Officers were sent to Rivermead Industrial Estate in Swindon at 17:00 BST on Tuesday over reports that a man, armed with what was believed to be a handgun, had stolen a lorry.

A 59-year-old man suffered a leg wound after the lorry was intercepted by armed officers in Ridge Green.

His injury is not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith, said: "Due to the fact that a police firearm was discharged, this has been automatically referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and they will now be leading an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident."

In a statement on Tuesday, the IOPC confirmed it had launched an investigation into the shooting.

Residents told how police shouted "put the gun down" and pointed their weapons at a man in a lorry.

They described hearing a "bang" as the door of the vehicle was opened.