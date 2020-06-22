Image copyright Chris Talbot/Geograph Image caption Derek Shakespeare denies causing the death by careless driving of Peter Lowe

A banker caused the death of a motorcyclist by "carelessly" pulling out onto a road, a court has heard.

Derek Shakespeare, 52, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of causing the death by careless driving of 32-year-old Peter Lowe.

The jury heard that the crash happened near Nether Wallop, as Mr Lowe was riding along the A343 from Andover to Salisbury on 28 October 2019.

Shakespeare, from Walhampton in the New Forest, denies the offence.

Daniel Sawyer, prosecuting, told the jury Shakespeare pulled out at a junction with the B3058 and collided with Mr Lowe, knocking him off his bike.

"Mr Lowe was immediately knocked unconscious, he suffered multiple injuries and died without regaining consciousness," said Mr Sawyer.

He said the defendant pulled out "because he didn't look carefully enough and his lack of care in checking the road was clear".

'He heard a bang'

The prosecutor said that Shakespeare told police he had stopped at the dotted line and waited for a car coming from the same direction as Mr Lowe.

He said Shakespeare, who is co-head of UK and Ireland mergers and acquisitions at Barclays, told officers that "once it had passed he looked again, it was clear, he pulled out and then he heard a bang".

Mr Sawyer said CCTV showed Mr Lowe had driven at 63mph in a 30mph zone in a nearby village and had a number of defects on his bike but that this was not relevant to the cause of the crash.

He added that Mr Lowe, from Porton, had THC in his blood which showed "recent use of cannabis".

The trial continues.