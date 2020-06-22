Man charged with robbery and firearm offences
- 22 June 2020
A man who was arrested following an armed incident in which a lorry was stolen in Swindon has appeared in court.
Howard Jones, 59, of Shrivenham Road, is charged with firearms offences, aggravated bodily harm and assault of an emergency worker.
It follows an incident in which a suspected stolen lorry was stopped by police who shot the driver in the leg.
Mr Jones remains in custody and is due at Swindon Crown Court on 24 July.
The incident happened at Rivermead Industrial Estate on 16 June at 17:00 BST.