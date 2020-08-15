Swindon's diverse areas 'need more Covid-19 support' Published duration 15 August

image copyright Google image caption No social distancing was in place in Manchester Road, Broadgreen, according to the councillor (photo taken in 2018)

Swifter action should have been taken to stop the spread of Covid-19 among Swindon's diverse communities, a Labour borough councillor has said.

Adorabelle Shaikh represents the most ethnically-diverse Central Ward.

She said: "It's not a language issue, everybody is able to speak, understand and write the language. It's the lack of council presence in private businesses."

Swindon Borough Council said it was dealing with a "fast-paced" situation.

Ms Shaikh said: "Even now on Manchester Road, there was no social distancing being followed, there were no posters put up, there was no PPE employees were using.

'Steps needed earlier'

"Even car sharing, we could not see a visible sign of any action being taken.

"If there were much more positive steps taken earlier on we would not have been where we are now."

She said the problem was exacerbated due to low pay; or where employers were asking staff to come in even if they had tested positive and were self-isolating.

"We've had many families who've lost jobs, I've gone and delivered food supplies and even, for a one-month-old baby, given [nappies] and milk.

"It's disheartening, as you can see families struggling."

'Months of messages'

Swindon South MP Robert Buckland said the council's public health department was "working tirelessly" to help prevent a community-based outbreak in Swindon.

The Conservative MP said: "We have now had months of messages about social distancing and cleanliness and all of us, including employers, must play our part in minimising the risk.

"I am glad that Covid testing facilities have resumed at the County Ground, which is extremely convenient for swift use by Broadgreen residents."

image copyright Google image caption There was an outbreak of coronavirus at Iceland's distribution centre in Swindon

Swindon's case rate remains one of the highest in the country but public health officials say the local outbreaks there are being controlled, so restrictions are unlikely.

The case rate is slowly falling to about 10 people a day testing positive.

A council spokesman said: "Public health colleagues are doing a fantastic job in responding to multiple small outbreaks across the town in an effort to break the chain of infection and keep all Swindon residents safe."