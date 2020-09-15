BBC News

Stonehenge tunnel investigation work criticised by campaigners

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionHighways England say the tunnel will help to ease traffic congestion along the A303
Investigation work ahead of a proposed £2.4bn road tunnel near Stonehenge should have been done before a public consultation, campaigners have said.
Ground investigation works by Highways England have begun at the Countess Roundabout in Amesbury.
The Stonehenge Alliance, which argues a tunnel would damage the prehistoric landscape, also said data from previous investigations had been withheld.
Highways England said all "relevant" information had already been submitted.
The government is set to make a ruling on the plans by 13 November.
Kate Fielden, from the Stonehenge Alliance, said it was "unlikely" results of the latest work to test ground conditions would be known before the ruling is due.
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionProtestors against the plans are concerned about potential damage to the ancient monument
"Will the data from these latest investigations... be available to the secretary of state, and not only available, but fully interpreted?"
Ms Fielden added that results of other geology and ground conditions investigations elsewhere in the landscape had still not been made public.
"We've asked for hydro-geological and geological data from work that's been done in the landscape... in 2019, and we just haven't had it.
"Data has been withheld from people who have a legitimate interest in bringing their evidence and opinions to the public examination of the scheme.
"We think that this information is crucial to knowing whether or not the scheme is feasible."
Highways England senior project manager David Bullock said: "Our ongoing survey work in no way pre-empts the outcome of the Development Consent Order (DCO) Examination as all the relevant and widely available analysis and information has already been submitted as part of the planning process.
"The current ground investigations are taking place to help inform bidders with their tenders, which will enable contractors to improve their design proposals and put us in a position to be able to complete the procurement process and ready ourselves for construction, providing consent is given."
Funding for the two-mile (3.2km) dual-carriageway tunnel was announced in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's first budget in March.
More than 120,000 people have signed a petition started by the Stonehenge Alliance.
A public consultation into the scheme ended in April 2018.

Related Topics

  • Amesbury
  • Stonehenge
  • Highways England
  • Infrastructure

More on this story

  • Stonehenge tunnel decision delayed by archaeological find

    Published
    16 July

  • Stonehenge A303 tunnel given go ahead by chancellor

    Published
    11 March

  • Stonehenge: Unesco condemns tunnel plan

    Published
    4 July 2019

  • Stonehenge tunnel: Row over building clause in deeds

    Published
    5 April 2019

  • Stonehenge tunnel: The background to the row

    Published
    6 December 2018

  • Stonehenge A303 tunnel plans will 'protect and enhance' monument

    Published
    8 February 2018

  • Former Stonehenge A303 road proposal 'still popular locally'

    Published
    10 February 2016

  • Unesco experts assess Stonehenge A303 tunnel plan

    Published
    28 October 2015