Coronavirus: Mum's 'crammed' school transport worry

image copyright Corinna Davidson image caption Corinna has said the school transport is not safe for students to use

A mother is choosing to take a three-hour round trip twice a day to spare her daughter the risk of contracting Covid-19 on "crammed" school transport.

Lea Davidson, 20, from Calne, has complex learning needs and attends Fairfield Farm College in Dilton Marsh.

Her mum Corinna Davidson said the school transport provided - which ferries five students - was "not fit for purpose".

Wiltshire Council has said it is following government guidance.

Official guidelines for school transport do not stipulate maximum numbers or state that students with special needs are required to wear a mask.

On Monday, the school transport, a people carrier, took on an extra student, meaning five young people and the driver would be travelling together instead of four.

As a result, Ms Davidson is now taking time off work to drive her daughter, who has Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as complex and severe learning difficulties, to college, while she lobbies the council to take action.

"I'm taking time off work to drive clear to college myself because you know Leah loves going to college and it is impossible for me to deny her," she said.

She added that her decision to give Lea lifts every day was "unsustainable" and "repeated" calls and emails to the council were being "ignored".

A spokesperson for Fairfield Farm College said: "We are aware that travel arrangements are causing concerns for a minority of families.

"We work closely with passenger transport services and know they are working incredibly hard to put vital services in place."

Cabinet member for transport, Bridget Wayman, said: "We are following the government guidance on home to school transport, which doesn't require the same level of social distancing introduced in schools."