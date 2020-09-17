Biker who died in A350 crash was 'true gentleman' Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Wiltshire Police image caption Mr Cassano's family said he loved the outdoors and spending time on his motorcycle

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a road crash have described him as a "true gentleman".

Anthony Graham Cassano was fatally injured in the smash with an Audi Q5 on the A350 near Motcombe village, Dorset, at about 14:35 BST on 12 September.

The 38-year-old from Christchurch, known as Tony, had been out with a friend on an afternoon bike ride.

His family thanked the emergency services and members of the public who tried to help him at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: "He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time on his bike with his brother and friends.

"Tony will be remembered as a confident, caring, understanding and witty person who made friends easily. He was a true gentleman."

Wiltshire Police said "for reasons currently unknown" the bike, travelling south, crossed the carriageway and collided with a car.

The road was closed for more than seven hours after the crash on the Wiltshire and Dorset border.