Derry Hill crash: Funeral of victim Ryan Nelson takes place

Hundreds of people paid their respects when the funeral cortege passed through Calne

The funeral has taken place of one of four men who died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a house and caught fire.

Hundreds of people paid their respects when the 20-year old's funeral cortege passed through his home town of Calne.

The Tesco worker's funeral service took place later in Swindon.

Mr Nelson's family described him as their "ray of sunshine".

In a tribute they said he "was loved by everyone".

They added: "He has the most beautiful soul. Our lives are empty without him."

Ryan Nelson's family described him as their "ray of sunshine"

Calne mayor Robert Merrick said the town had "a long way ahead to recover from this".

He said: "The whole town needs to be there to support the families through this. Whatever speed it's going to take them, they're never going to get over this tragedy."

Calne parish vicar the Reverend Robert Kenway added: "They are still in shock I think. Probably all the families are.

"It's something so momentous, that to try and just to take in what's happened - the reality of it - is still hard going I think."

Wiltshire Police is still investigating the cause of the accident.