BBC News

James May buys 'half' of Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe

Published
image copyrightJames May/Twitter
image captionJames May has invested in the pub, "delighting" local residents
Television presenter James May says he has bought "half a pub" in a village near his home.
The Royal Oak in Swallowcliffe, near Salisbury, Wiltshire, has been shut since the coronavirus lockdown started in March.
In a tweet, Mr May wrote: "I've bought half a pub."
Village resident Stephen Banas, said: "The whole village is delighted. I wasn't aware that he was in the market for buying a pub but I'm delighted."
In 2012, local residents fought off a planning application to turn the building into a house.
It was later bought by some local investors and reopened in 2015.
A shareholder of the pub, who did not wish be named, confirmed Mr May's investment and said he hoped the pub would reopen in a month's time.
Mr May has been approached for comment.

Related Topics

  • James May
  • Swallowcliffe

More on this story

  • James May 'will not return to Top Gear' without Clarkson

    Published
    23 April 2015