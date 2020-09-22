'Gang warfare' blighting parts of Swindon says local Labour leader Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Wiltshire Police said it has recently increased patrols in Penhill and Pinehurst

An "outbreak of gang warfare" in two areas of Swindon has made residents afraid to go out, according to the leader of the town's Labour group.

Jim Grant told a Swindon Borough Council scrutiny committee meeting that crime and anti-social behaviour in Penhill and Pinehurst must be tackled.

In a follow-up letter he wrote that recent stabbings and public disorder were "a tragedy for the town".

Wiltshire Police said it had recently increased patrols in both areas.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said in the article, Mr Grant wrote: "99% of the people of Pinehurst and Penhill are law-abiding citizens who shouldn't have to go about their daily lives in fear of what's happening on their streets.

"We need to come down hard on the 1% or less of people who are perpetrators of these criminal activities."

Mr Grant said long-term strategies are needed which "create jobs, decent housing and health outcomes so that people aren't trapped in a generational cycle of poverty, deprivation and crime which continually impacts on the lives of others".

image copyright South Swindon Labour Group image caption Jim Grant said crime and anti-social behaviour in Penhill and Pinehurst is a "tragedy for the town"

Among several serious incidents recently, a woman in her 40s was left with a life-changing injury to her hand after being stabbed in Penhill.

And three people were arrested earlier this month after a teenager was stabbed in Pinehurst.

Wiltshire Police said it had increased patrols in both areas in recent weeks, and will continue to take "a robust approach" to such incidents.

The Conservative-controlled local authority has been contacted for comment.