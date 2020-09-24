M4 closed both ways after two accidents in the early hours Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Highways England image caption Traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Chippenham

The M4 has been closed in both directions after two separate accidents.

The first happened at about 01:35 BST where a car overturned between Bath and Chippenham, closing the eastbound carriageway.

The second, in the same area between junctions 17 and 18, involved three lorries on the westbound carriageway.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service said one person had to be cut free from the wreckage.

Wiltshire Police tweeted the road would be "closed for several hours."