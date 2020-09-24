Derry Hill crash: Funeral held for Matthew Parke Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Wiltshire Police image caption Matthew Parke's family described him as being "enthusiastic about everything in life"

A funeral has been held for one of four young men who died when their car crashed into a house and caught fire.

His cortege was driven through his hometown of Calne, Wiltshire, to allow local people to pay their respects.

His family are raising funds for Kingsbury Green Academy, formerly John Bentley, where he had been a pupil.

The family said the 19-year-old had been "extremely happy" and "made many very close friends" at the school and they wanted to raise funds to support it.

They also thanked friends, family and the community for all the "support and love" they had received "during this very difficult time".

image caption Emergency services were called to Derry Hill near Chippenham

On a GoFundMe page, Mr Parke's mother described him as being "enthusiastic about everything in life, full of energy, confident and outgoing".

"He always had somewhere to go, somewhere to be, someone to see," she said.

"His life may have been short but he packed so much into those years he really did."

Wiltshire Police has been urging mourners and those wishing to pay their respects to continue to observe social distancing.