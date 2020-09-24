Derry Hill crash: Funeral held for Matthew Parke
- Published
A funeral has been held for one of four young men who died when their car crashed into a house and caught fire.
Matthew Parke was in the car with Corey Owen, Ryan Nelson and Jordan Rawlings when it crashed on the A4 in Derry Hill, Chippenham, on 16 August.
His cortege was driven through his hometown of Calne, Wiltshire, to allow local people to pay their respects.
His family are raising funds for Kingsbury Green Academy, formerly John Bentley, where he had been a pupil.
The family said the 19-year-old had been "extremely happy" and "made many very close friends" at the school and they wanted to raise funds to support it.
They also thanked friends, family and the community for all the "support and love" they had received "during this very difficult time".
On a GoFundMe page, Mr Parke's mother described him as being "enthusiastic about everything in life, full of energy, confident and outgoing".
"He always had somewhere to go, somewhere to be, someone to see," she said.
"His life may have been short but he packed so much into those years he really did."
This was the third funeral to take place, with Corey Owen's service and Ryan Nelson's service held earlier in the week.
Wiltshire Police has been urging mourners and those wishing to pay their respects to continue to observe social distancing.
Insp James Brain, said: "I would like to thank the community of Calne for the ongoing support they have shown to the families and for the way they have respected and adhered to the Covid restrictions."
Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.
- Published
- 3 days ago
- Published
- 6 days ago
- Published
- 21 August
- Published
- 20 August
- Published
- 16 August