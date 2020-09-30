Derry Hill crash: Funeral held for Jordan Rawlings Published duration 44 minutes ago

image copyright Wiltshire Police image caption Jordan Rawlings (top centre) and friends Jordan Rawlings, Ryan Nelson and Matthew Parke were killed in the crash in August

A funeral has been held for the last of four young men who died when their car hit a house and caught fire.

The 20-year-old's cortege drove through his hometown of Calne in Wiltshire to allow people to pay their respects.

In tribute, his family said he had "a cheeky smile, a wicked sense of humour and a contagious laugh".

image caption The 20-year-old's cortege drove through his hometown of Calne in Wiltshire

The funeral procession began at 10:00 BST, travelling along Oxford Road, before heading through the town centre.

Insp James Brain of Wiltshire Police said: "This week's funeral marks the final stage of a very difficult and emotional time for the families of the four victims and the wider community in Calne.

"The tragic collision has been made more difficult because of the government's current Covid restrictions and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Calne for the respectful, but safe way, they have paid their final respects to these four young men.