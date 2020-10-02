BBC News

Salisbury: Marcin Zdun denies murder of wife and daughter

image captionMarcin Zdun will stand trial at Salisbury Crown Court in November

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and daughter at their home in Salisbury.

Marcin Zdun, 40, of Wessex Road, Salisbury, entered pleas through a Polish interpreter at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.

Aneta Zdun, 40, and Nikoleta Zdun, 18, were pronounced dead at a house in Wessex Road on 1 June.

Mr Zdun was remanded in custody ahead of a three-week trial at Salisbury Crown Court beginning on 30 November.

Police found one woman dead and another seriously injured when they were called to the property at 14:45 BST on 1 June.

The second woman was pronounced dead by paramedics a short time later.

In a previous statement, Aneta Zdun's employer, Wessex Care, paid tribute to her as a "beloved colleague and friend".

An online fundraising campaign to repatriate the bodies of Ms Zdun and her daughter to Poland raised more than £14,500.

