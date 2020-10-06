Chippenham family 'devastated' after dog stabbed to death
The owner of a dog which was stabbed to death says the family have been "devastated" by their loss.
Three-year-old Ruby was found less than an hour after running away from her owner during a walk in Chippenham.
She was found dead on a road, leading police to believe she had been hit by a car, but a vet's examination concluded her extensive injuries were deliberate.
Wiltshire Police said they were treating it as a "random attack" which "did not occur where she was found".
"In a very short space of time she clearly met someone that wished her harm," said her owner Becks McIver.
Doberman Ruby was discovered in Avenue La Fleche at about 21:00 BST on 22 September.
Ms McIver's husband had taken Ruby and her brother Rambo out for a walk. He lost sight of her at about 20:20 BST when Ruby darted into a hedgerow.
"The usual thing is to whistle and call for her and she would come back after a few minutes, but she just didn't come back," said Ms McIver.
The couple received a call from the police later that evening where an officer explained she has been found on a road but her injuries were not conducive with being struck by a vehicle.
"She had been put onto the road to make it look like she had been hit by her car," said Ms McIver.
"We're devastated. There's a huge hole in our family. She was not much more than a puppy."
Wiltshire Police said Ruby had been deliberately killed with a sharp object.
PC Darren Willis said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information in relation to this incident - it is likely that the incident did not occur in the area that the dog was found."