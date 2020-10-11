Two men arrested on suspicion of murder in Swindon released by police
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Swindon have been released under investigation.
The ambulance service was treating a patient in his 40s when it called police to the address at about 20:30 BST on Thursday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene in Galsworthy Close, Liden, shortly after.
The two arrested men, in their 30s, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue, Wiltshire Police said.