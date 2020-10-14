New theatre part of Swindon cultural quarter plan
- Published
A new theatre is at the centre of plans for an £80m cultural quarter in Swindon town centre.
The borough council has identified the Kimmerfields site as the location for a scheme it believes could create up to 1,200 jobs.
The theatre would replace the existing Wyvern Theatre, which was built in the 1960s and is "reaching the end of its life", the authority said.
A dance centre and digital media and arts hub are also planned for the site.
New facilities to display Swindon's nationally-significant art collection have also been mooted in the proposals, which are due to go before the council's cabinet next week.
'Build on momentum'
An economic impact assessment has concluded the cultural quarter could add more than £35m a year to the town's economy, the authority said.
The site, close to the railway station, could act "as a gateway to the heart of the town centre", according to the council.
Work to build a new headquarters for insurance firm Zurich on the site has begun, with the company set to move in by 2022.
Councillor Dale Heenan, cabinet member for the town centre, said the "pieces of the jigsaw are slowly fitting together".
"Now is the time to present plans for a new cultural quarter and build on Swindon's momentum to ensure that, by 2030, we will see a very different town centre," he added.