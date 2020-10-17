BBC News

Salisbury novichok-poisoned officer Nick Bailey quits

  • Russian spy poisoning
image captionDet Sgt Nick Bailey was contaminated at the home of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in 2018

A police officer who was poisoned in the Salisbury novichok attack has quit because he "can no longer do the job".

Det Sgt Nick Bailey was contaminated with the nerve agent at the home of Sergei Skripal - the main target of the poisoning operation - where it had been sprayed on a door handle.

But, after returning to duty in 2019 following the attack in 2018, he tweeted he "had to admit defeat".

He had worked for Wiltshire Police for 18 years.

In a series of tweets Det Sgt Bailey said the aftermath of the attack in Salisbury in March 2018 had "taken so much from me".

"I wanted to be a police officer since I was a teenager, I couldn't envisage doing anything else, which is why this makes me so sad," he said.

"Like most police officers, I've experienced my fair share of trauma, violence, upset, injury and grief.

"Although I've tried so hard to make it work, I know that I won't find peace whilst remaining in that environment. For me, it's time for a change."

image copyrightReuters/BBC
image captionThe Skripals survived the attack

Det Sgt Bailey and two colleagues were sent to Mr Skripal's home, after the former Russian spy and his daughter, who was staying with him, were found seriously ill on a bench in Salisbury.

The Skripals survived the attack, which prompted the then Prime Minister Theresa May to tell the House of Commons that the operation had "almost certainly" been approved by the Russian state.

Two Russian nationals were accused of travelling to the UK to try to murder Mr Skripal with novichok.

The pair - known by their aliases Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - were caught on CCTV in Salisbury the day before the attack.

