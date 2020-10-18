Bus and car destroyed in linked Chippenham arsons
A bus and a car have been destroyed in a series of arson attacks that police believe are linked.
Wilshire Police said a black Honda Civic was set on fire in Chelwood Close, Chippenham, in the early hours of the morning.
CCTV footage showed a bus ablaze at the Olympiad leisure centre on Sadlers Mead and a nearby building was damaged.
At about 02:10 BST, a bin store was also set on fire at a block of flats on Rudman Park.
Sgt Jansen Carter, from Wiltshire Police, said: "Luckily... no-one was hurt. These senseless acts of criminal damage will have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage, including destroying a school bus."
A spokesperson said inquiries were continuing and any witnesses have been asked to get in touch.