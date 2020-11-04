Hockey stick attacker who blinded victim jailed
- Published
A man has been jailed for attacking two people with a hockey stick, leaving one victim permanently blind in one eye.
William Jeffcoat left the other man with a large scar across his forehead in the assault in the car park of The Bell pub in Ramsbury last November.
He admitted two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and was jailed at Swindon Crown Court for 11-and-a-half years.
Police called Jeffcoat's actions a "violent and unprovoked assault".
Jeffcoat, of Oxford Street in Aldbourne, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.
The 30-year-old went to The Bell and assaulted the two men in the car park.
He hit one of them over the head causing a 4.5cm scar across his forehead and the other numerous times around the face, resulting in the man losing his sight in one eye.
Det Con Clare Sylvester-Wyness, from Swindon CID, said: "This was a violent and unprovoked assault on two people who were repeatedly hit with full force.
"They have been left with lasting injuries and scars from the attack, including one of them losing the sight in one eye.
"It is difficult to fully explain the lasting impact of this vicious assault, but I hope today's sentencing will give them some closure as well as the opportunity to put this horrific incident behind them."
Jeffcoat will serve seven years and eight months in prison and the remaining time on licence, said Wiltshire Police.