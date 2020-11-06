Bradford-on-Avon's Covid one-way system 'causing noise and pollution'
- Published
A controversial one-way system is causing intolerable noise, traffic and pollution, according to residents.
The £30,000 scheme on Market and Silver Streets is designed to help pedestrians socially distance, but has been heavily criticised by residents.
Steve Tonkiss, who lives nearby, said commuters and road haulage traffic were causing him to lose sleep at night.
Bradford-on-Avon Town Council said it was monitoring the "effectiveness and impact" of the scheme.
The one-way system, which includes reducing the town's central medieval bridge to one lane with traffic lights at either end, is part of a social distancing scheme to widen pavements.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Tonkiss said: "It has now become impossible to sleep at night before 01:00 GMT only to be awoken at 04.30 by the sound of a truck and trailer that comes trundling down the ever increasing potholed road.
"I am lucky enough to benefit from double glazing, although it would be nice to have some fresh air in my bedroom which has now become impossible."
Another resident, Trevor Bedeman, said continuous traffic in the town was making trouble for pedestrians.
He said: "On New Road, for example, there is a great deal more traffic and it has made it much more difficult for people trying to cross to the local shop and school children in the morning."
A town council spokesman said residents' concerns had been raised with Wiltshire Council.
He said: "As noted in Wiltshire Council's correspondence to individual inquiries from residents, the temporary road layouts are there for public safety - they are not, nor are they intended to be, a trial of a one-way scheme.
"The priority at this stage remains one of public safety in the light of the pandemic, and we foresee traffic volumes reducing over lockdown."