Bristol-bound GWR train driver went nearly 100mph over limit
A passenger train driver who sped through a 20mph (32km/h) zone at 117mph (188km/h) was "misled" by the way "lineside information was presented".
The driver thought signage was missing from two speed-restriction signs so ignored them, according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).
A limit was set at Dauntsey, Wiltshire, due to a track defect and hot weather on 12 August, the day of the incident.
When he realised, he only managed to reduce his speed to 105mph (169km/h).
The RAIB said a 30mph (48km/h) was imposed on freight trains only on the main line at Dauntsey on 27 June.
On the day of the incident, it was reduced to 20mph (32km/h) for both freight and passenger trains.
But the report stated the driver of the Great Western Railway (GWR) service from London to Bristol had "no means of knowing" it had been changed earlier that afternoon because Network Rail had not informed GWR.
The driver told investigators when he saw the first warning board, he thought the "125mph for passenger trains" sign had "become displaced" and ignored it.
When he saw the second board he made a "full service brake application" but was only able to reduce the speed of the train to around 105mph (169 km/h).
The RAIB said the lineside information "did not sufficiently highlight" that existing restrictions "had been modified".
It said it had decided not to carry out any further investigations into the incident but added the incident showed a "warning" of a restriction ahead "would be valuable".
No-one was injured and there was no damage as a result of the incident.