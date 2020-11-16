Whitesnake's Bernie Marsden to sell Marshall collection
- Published
The guitarist behind rock band Whitesnake's biggest hits is selling his collection of amplifiers and speakers.
Bernie Marsden, the band's co-founder, says it's "time to pass it on to someone else".
The collection includes equipment used when the band toured during the peak of their fame in the 1980s.
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: "This is the most significant Whitesnake memorabilia to come to market."
As well as Marshall amplifiers and speakers, the sale at Wiltshire's Gardiner Houlgate on 9 and 10 December will include guitars, synthesisers and effect pedals.
Also going under the hammer will be a drum kit built for legendary British rock drummer Cozy Powell, best man at Marsden's wedding, who died in a car crash near Bristol in 1998.
'With a sigh'
Marsden, now 69, said he is selling the equipment, which has been stored in a lock-up on a farm near his Buckinghamshire home, "with a bit of a sigh".
"I simply would rather let it be played and cherished by someone else than in my lock-up looking a little unloved," he said.
He founded Whitesnake with former Deep Purple vocalist David Coverdale in 1978 and the band went on to enjoy huge success, especially in the 1980s with singles Here I Go Again and Fool For Your Loving, which Marsden co-wrote.
In his twenties Marsden worked as a trainee hairdresser in Bletchley near a store owned by Jim Marshall, creator of the iconic British Marshall amplifier.
Spending his lunch hours in the Marshall store sparked an interest that led to a career as a rock musician.
One of the most significant pieces of Whitesnake memorabilia up for sale is Marsden's 1959 Marshall amp, used extensively by him for gigging, and for the recording of the multi-million-selling hit "Here I Go Again".
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: "We're expecting lots of international interest, particularly from the US where the band reached number one."
Other items for sale include a 1962 Fender Stratocaster once owned by Bob Dylan and a Gibson L6S once owned by Rory Gallagher.
Wooden floorboards from Lathom Hall in Liverpool, where The Beatles played numerous gigs, are also up for sale at the auction.
A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to food bank charity The Trussell Trust and homelessness charity Crisis.