Bristol man dies following A30 collision in Wiltshire
A 20-year-old man from Bristol has died following a collision in Wiltshire.
The two-vehicle collision, involving a red Honda Jazz and a blue Range Rover Sport, happened at 17.20 GMT on the A30 near Tisbury.
The Honda driver, a man from Bristol, was taken to Southampton Hospital on November 16 but died overnight.
Two passengers, a woman, 19, from Salisbury and a man, 20, from London, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
A third passenger from the Honda, a 20-year-old man from London, and the driver of the Range Rover, a 54-year-old man from Salisbury, were taken to Salisbury District Hospital with less serious injuries.
Emergency services were at the scene, close to the village of Sutton Mandeville, for a number of hours and the section of road was closed until 03.00 GMT.