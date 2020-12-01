Stoney Littleton Long Barrow daubed in red handprints
Vandals who daubed red handprints on a Neolithic monument may have damaged it permanently, heritage experts fear.
The 5,000 year-old Stoney Littleton Long Barrow in Wellow near Bath is thought to have been targeted in early November.
Properties curator, Win Scutt said: "This attack on its historic fabric is not only thoughtless, it is a crime."
English Heritage has said it is working with Avon and Somerset Police to find the perpetrators.
Mr Scutt said: "Whilst our specialist team will be working to remove the graffiti, there is every chance it might have caused permanent damage to the stonework.
"The motivation behind a wanton attack like this is unthinkable, and we have been working Avon and Somerset Police to aid them in their investigations."
Stoney Littleton Long Barrow is one of the country's finest accessible examples of a Neolithic chambered tomb dating to about 3500 BC.