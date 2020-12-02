Stonehenge lit up to celebrate heritage 'unsung champions'
Stonehenge has been lit up with images of "unsung champions" of UK heritage.
Pictures of eight members of the public were projected on to the prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, as a tribute to people working in the heritage sector.
It was part of a National Lottery campaign to celebrate the work of people helping their communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
English Heritage's operations manager at Stonehenge, James Rodliff, was among those celebrated in the display.
Mr Rodliff said he was "gobsmacked" to see his image being projected.
"It's a really nice representation of people throughout the industry, who have been so hard hit this year," he added.
Others to be featured included Mick Byrne, a volunteer from the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, and William Colvin, of Cushendun, Northern Ireland, who has worked to rescue a deconsecrated church.
Uzo Iwobi, founder of Race Council Cymru, Susan Pitter, from Jamaica Society, Leeds, Luke Strachan, of Wild Things charity in north east Scotland, Lee Turner, from Penllergare Trust in Wales and Jade West, of the Skylark IX Recovery Trust in West Dunbartonshire were the others.
The National Lottery said its research showed 72% of people found outdoor spaces have had a positive effect on their mental wellbeing during the pandemic.
A further 62% said it had made them value places of historical and local importance more than ever.
Actor and broadcaster Sir Tony Robinson unveiled the temporary illumination in a recorded video message, that was also projected on to the stones.