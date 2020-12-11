Daughter shocked to find father's grave covered in earth
- Published
A grieving daughter was left shocked after council workers dumped a huge pile of earth on her father's grave.
Siobhan Smart was visiting her father's unmarked grave at Kingsdown Crematorium in Swindon on his birthday when she discovered the 1.2m (4ft) pile of soil.
The family said the council "should be ashamed to disrespect somebody's resting place like this".
Swindon Borough Council apologised but said the soil was from a neighbouring plot and it was a "standard practice".
Ms Smart, who lost her father, Andrew Kill, to bowel cancer five years ago, was visiting the crematorium on 7 December, when she discovered gravediggers had dumped earth over his grave.
"I went to take things there to make my dad's grave look presentable over Christmas," she said.
"And the digger man ran up to us and said 'sorry were you visiting that grave?'."
"I asked why he didn’t use the other empty pitches instead, out of respect."
She said the mound of earth that had been piled up on her father's grave was "that big" it was shocking.
"I wasn’t given any notice," she said.
"They should inform families, before they travel all the way to see their loved ones and experience what I did."
A spokesman for the council said boards are placed on top of graves to protect them when soil is being moved.
"We completely understand it can be distressing for relatives when soil is placed on neighbouring graves in this way," he said.
"We know it can appear unsightly but it is standard practice in working cemeteries and is set out in our cemetery regulations."
He added: "We are sorry to hear about the offence caused to Mr and Mrs Smart and we will ensure we follow up their complaint."