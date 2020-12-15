Salisbury double murder accused Marcin Zdun admits killing
- Published
A supermarket worker has admitted "brutally" killing his wife and daughter but denied that his family was "terrified" of him.
Marcin Zdun, 40, is charged with the murder of Aneta Zdun, 40, and 18-year-old Nikoleta Zdun in Salisbury, Wiltshire on 1 June, which he denies.
Asked at Winchester Crown Court whether he killed the women, Zdun replied "Yes".
He said he took the knife to the house in case he needed to cut a seat belt.
The women were found seriously injured at their home in Wessex Road and pronounced dead at the scene.
When Zdun was arrested at the scene, police found a folding lock knife in his trouser pocket with blood stains on the blade and handle, the court heard.
Nicholas Haggan QC, prosecuting, asked the defendant: "You have killed Aneta and Nikoleta, you have cut their throats and stabbed them multiple times leaving them with non-survivable injuries?"
To which Zdun, a Polish national speaking through an interpreter, replied: "That I do not remember."
'A psycho'
Mr Haggan continued: "You killed those two women, your wife and your daughter, in the most brutal fashion, didn't you?", to which he replied: "Yes."
The defendant, who is accused by the prosecution of having a "controlling nature" over his family, told the court that he believed his wife was having an affair and his daughter was covering up for her.
Mr Haggan said that Mrs Zdun had sent a message to her mother in the days before her death stating: "I don't want him to kill us, he's a psycho."
He asked the defendant: "They were terrified of you, weren't they?", to which he replied: "They weren't showing it."
Zdun admitted that his wife had asked him to leave the family home after a violent scene in the kitchen.
Mr Haggan said: "The deal was that you would leave and they wouldn't report you to the police," to which Zdun replied: "Yes."
Zdun denies two charges of murder and the trial continues.