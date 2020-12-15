BBC News

'Unexplained' death in Trowbridge investigated by police

image captionOfficers were called by the ambulance service to Orchard Court at about 12:15 GMT

The sudden death of a man in Trowbridge is being treated as unexplained by police.

Wiltshire Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to Orchard Court at about 12:15 GMT following the report of the death of a man in his 50s.

The property has been evacuated for safety reasons, following a report of the smell of gas at the block of flats.

Officers are still at the scene and the fire service is also on site.

A police spokesman said a "large police presence" will remain in the area while the investigation is ongoing.

