Marcin Zdun guilty of murdering wife and daughter
- Published
A "violent, alcoholic bully" who brutally killed his wife and daughter has been found guilty of their murders.
Aneta Zdun, 40, and Nikoleta Zdun, 18, were found dead at their home in Wessex Road, Salisbury, on 1 June.
Marcin Zdun had admitted stabbing them both to death but denied two murder charges at Winchester Crown Court.
His trial heard Mrs Zdun had sent a message to her mother days before the attack saying: "I don't want him to kill us, he's a psycho".
Jurors were told the defendant killed the "terrified" women in a rage due to his "controlling nature".
The 40-year-old supermarket worker had become convinced his wife and daughter had become sexually involved with a man from his workplace, simply because of the way he had looked at him.
Zdun became increasingly violent towards his spouse, especially when drunk, and had even posted an apology on Facebook for his alcoholism, the court heard.
Nicholas Haggan QC, prosecuting, said Mrs Zdun had been attacked in the kitchen by the defendant in the days before her killed her.
Zdun admitted that he "shook her a bit on the floor" but denied prosecution claims that he strangled her.
The court heard how the attack led Mrs Zdun to threaten to contact the police unless he moved out of the family home, which he agreed to do.
However the "shame" of the loss of control of his family triggered the rage that led to the murders, the prosecution claimed.
Sentencing will take place on Friday.