'Psycho' jailed for life for murdering wife and daughter
A "psycho", who brutally killed his teenage daughter and wife in front of his other two young children, has been jailed for a minimum of 34 years.
Aneta Zdun, 40, and Nikoleta Zdun, 18, were found dead at their home in Wessex Road, Salisbury, on 1 June.
Marcin Zdun was found guilty of their murders at Winchester Crown Court.
His trial heard Mrs Zdun sent a message to her mother days before the attack saying: "I don't want him to kill us, he's a psycho".
Passing sentence, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain said the 40-year-old defendant had shouted the Polish word for "whore" as he stabbed the two women and slit their throats in the "sustained and brutal attack".
He described the incident as a "scene of unimaginable horror", and said the couple's other children screamed loudly as they witnessed it, "pleading" with him to stop, before Nikoleta managed to get them both to safety with a neighbour.
One of the children was heard to shout: "Daddy, I don't want mummy to die."
The judge told Zdun: "Your method could not have been calculated to be more cruel to them.
"It's hardly surprising they have found it difficult to come to terms with the loss of their mother and sister.
"They have understandably suffered nightmares. Because of what you did, they have also lost their father."
Zdun believed both his wife and daughter were having an affair with a man at the Tesco supermarket where he worked, his trial heard.
The judge said Zdun's anger was due to his "possessiveness and your feeling your control over your family was slipping away from you".
"These feelings intensified after Aneta threw you out of the family home in April this year.
"You were jealous they were happy and you were not."
In a statement read to the court, Mrs Zdun's mother, Bozena Stanczyk, said the day of the killings "was the day evil won, which caused the cruel death of the person closest to my heart".
The judge sentenced Zdun to life in prison and said he must serve a minimum of 34 years.
Mrs Zdun's father, Andrzej Stanczyk, said of his daughter in a statement: "She was clever, tough and capable, blood of my blood, she was my reflection, I was so proud of her."
He continued of his granddaughter: "Nikoleta, to me, was an exceptional person, she had her whole life ahead of her."
