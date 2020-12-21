BBC News

Swindon man who carried rifles in town centre spared jail

Published
image copyrightWiltshire Police
image captionWiltshire Police released this image of the two air rifles Joseph Mclaughlin was carrying

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting carrying two air rifles on a busy shopping street.

Joseph Mclaughlin, 31, of Curtis Street, Swindon, pleaded guilty to two offences of possession of a firearm in a public place and one charge of being drunk in charge of a loaded firearm.

Armed police were called to The Parade in Swindon town centre shortly after 12:30 GMT on Sunday.

Mclaughlin was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionArmed police were called to The Parade in Swindon town centre on Sunday following reports of a man with a gun

He was sentenced at Swindon Magistrates' Court on Monday and is subject to a tagged curfew between 20:00 and 07:00 GMT for six weeks.

The 31-year-old must also complete a six-month alcohol rehabilitation programme and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Det Sgt Justin Downes, of Wiltshire Police, said: "I am pleased that this man has been dealt with so quickly by the judicial system.

"It's completely irresponsible and dangerous to brandish any weapon in public - especially when there are so many people around.

"I hope this sentence and the subsequent help offered will now give this man the opportunity to turn his life around."

